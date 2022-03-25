Mark Gatiss Discusses His New Film The Road Dance, Sherlock, Doctor Who, And Mission: Impossible 7 - Exclusive Interview

"The Road Dance" is a difficult film. What drew you to the role?

A couple of things. I really liked the script. I thought it was, in the best sense, a very old-fashioned film, a kind of weepy, really. I liked the idea of the character. I love the background of the war. Particularly for me, I have a real soft spot for anything set in what I call the mystical island, Scotland. Movies like "Local Hero" or "I Know Where I'm Going!" or "Whiskey Galore" — it's not comic, like any of those movies — but there's something about that part of Scotland, and I've literally always wanted to do something there. I've always wanted to go there.

Michael Powell famously made a documentary about it, called "The Edge of the World." That's what it feels like: You're at the edge of it. It had that, and it really delivered for me and for all of us personally, because it was an elemental experience being there. It was like a weird time out of mind where everything was in lockdown, where we escaped to this island, and it had a magic to it, the whole experience.

Did it feel like you were isolated when you were shooting there?

Yes, because we really were, but in a good way. Weirdly, there weren't many COVID cases on the island, so it was quite relaxed compared to the rest of the country, but within the film set, because we were tested all the time for safety, it was actually quite rigorous. It helped throw everyone together. The kids, as I call them, the younger cast were all living together or very close together and they really bonded over that. It was very special. The weather was so wild that it literally threw us together like in a hurricane.

The story is quite difficult, as you say. It's a quite difficult watch, it's quite harrowing, but it's really powerful. I saw it on a computer screen first, and then I was at the Manchester Festival with Will [Fletcher] and Hermione [Corfield] the day for its Manchester screening, and it's the first time I've seen it as a movie on a big screen. The bit that really stayed with me is when Kirsty, after what's happened, is walking down the high street and she flinches from all the men who pass her, all of them.

It seemed to me that the film is about men going away and how the women survive, and yet they're not safe, even when they're on their own, from men and from the destructive power of men. That's what we are living with at the moment, isn't it? We're seeing more boys sent away by stupid old men with inferiority complexes, and here we go again.