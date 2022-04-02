What Happens When Someone Resigns From The Academy?

The now-notorious slap that Will Smith handed Chris Rock at last week's 94th Academy Awards ceremony in defense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, continues to reverberate within the film industry. After offering a social media apology a day after the Oscars ceremony took place on Sunday, March 27 (via Variety), the actor still faced disciplinary actions from the academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) as a result of his actions, which include refusing to leave the event afterward. The more than 50 members of the Board of Governors met and voted, Deadline said, "to pursue the matter further."

In the wake of that news, Smith indicated on Friday that he would voluntarily leave the Academy as a result of violating its Code of Conduct — which forestalls one of the harshest punishments that it could impose on him. In a statement (per Deadline), he said, "I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

The Academy accepted his resignation. But what exactly does that mean for Smith?