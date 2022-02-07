Bruce Willis Just Made The Worst Kind Of Awards History

If you've been following the output of Bruce Willis lately, you know that he's entered what film buffs refer to as the "so long as the check clears" era of his career. In other words, he's churning out direct-to-video action movies at a faster clip than we could even list them all.

"Prolific" would be the polite word for what Willis has been up to lately. The actor has amassed a whopping eight feature credits for 2021 alone. But politeness doesn't have much to do with what we're here to discuss right now, which is the fact that Willis's prodigious output of late has prompted a certain infamous movie awards institution to create a whole new category just for him. And even though this isn't exactly the kind of awards milestone Willis was likely to be dreaming about as a young actor, it's also not the sort of thing that will likely encourage him to slow down. In fact, he might just be laughing all the way to the bank about the free publicity this development can garner.