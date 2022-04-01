The Surprising Memory Patricia Arquette Has Of Nightmare On Elm Street - Exclusive

It has been 35 years since "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" came out, but Patricia Arquette still holds some pretty specific recollections about shooting the film, which grossed almost $45 million after making it for an estimated budget of $4.5 million.

"I have a lot of different memories," she told Looper. "Heather Langenkamp, who was in the first ['Nightmare on Elm Street'], was super sweet and so generous. Laurence Fishburne was in ['Dream Warriors'] for a minute, and he's such a great actor — 'Apocalypse Now' and everything. He was really cool, and all the kids were really cool."

As for what went down behind the scenes, Arquette offered up a surprising image. "We were shooting, at one point, at the VA Hospital in Westwood, and it was really rundown and our dressing rooms were basically like someone threw sheets of drywall up and created these cubby holes," she shared. "We had a cot in there. It was freezing."

Even more surprising, though? "I ended up getting paid more for the Dokken video [the 'Dream Warriors' theme song] then I got for the movie, or about the same," she admitted.

Still, Arquette considers herself a horror fan. "I love horror movies," she said. "I did 'Nightmare on Elm Street.' [Brother] David did all those 'Scream' films. Horror's been very good to us, our family, and I love it. I love horror movies. They're so fun to watch."

