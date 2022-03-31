Halo's Natascha McElhone And Olive Gray Discuss How Their Characters Differ From Those In The Games - Exclusive

The TV adaptation of the beloved X-Box video game franchise "Halo" has finally arrived on Paramount+, and with it, has come new versions of familiar characters. The show is set prior to the events of the games, providing opportunities to fill in the backstory of some of the characters. Meanwhile, others have been reimagined entirely. Two examples are Catherine Halsey, who falls in the former category, and Miranda Keyes, who falls in the latter.

Just like in the games, Halsey is the driven inventor of the super soldiers called Spartans that may be humanity's last hope for survival against a mysterious alien threat, and actor Natascha McElhone plays her as a dedicated scientist who's willing to break the rules if it means further breakthroughs that enhance her inventions. Meanwhile, unlike in the games where she was a soldier, Miranda is a dedicated scientist in the show, one who is led by deep feelings for others and a strong understanding of right and wrong. And in the hands of actor Olive Gray, she becomes a figure of empathy and warmth that stands in stark contrast to Halsey and many of the other people in her orbit.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, McElhone and Gray break down the nuances of their characters in "Halo."