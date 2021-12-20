The Northman Trailer Brings Action And Mythology To The Big Screen

Director Robert Eggers, creator of such naturalistic-yet-surreal dramas as "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse," tends to conjure fairly dark worlds into being. His characters are often driven to madness by their needs, or the will imposed upon them by others. He is nothing if not a creative gentleman, with the ability to make even the stalest plot point seem fresh, so fans of his brand of filmmaking have been waiting excitedly to witness his latest masterpiece in action.

Fortunately for them, that wait is over. Today, Focus Features released their first-look trailer for Eggers' epic Viking drama, which is entitled "The Northman." Shot mainly in Northern Ireland during 2019 and 2020, the cast and crew had to brave the COVID-19 pandemic to bring the dramatic film to life. Loaded with period detail, elaborate sets, and strong performances, the movie looks like it's going to be another feather in Eggers' cap. Look below to see what he's wrought this time.