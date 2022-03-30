Shazam Director Explains Why He'd Never Make A Superman Movie

David F. Sandberg was recently brought back on to direct the sequel to "Shazam!" titled "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and as part of his promotion for that film, recently performed an AMA on Instagram where he answered some questions from fans.

During this AMA, he explained why he would never consider directing a Superman film, despite the fact that (at one point) doing so would have been a dream come true for him. "At one point I would have said Superman," the director said, responding to a question about which DC hero he would most like to direct. "But when there are so many different expectations and hardcore fans you're going to piss off so many people no matter what you do" (via Reddit).

Sandberg went on to specifically reference "The Last Jedi," which was famously ridiculed and despised by a large portion of the "Star Wars" fanbase, and explained why "Shazam!" was more to his taste. "'Shazam' was perfect in that there hadn't been that many adaptations before."

Admittedly, Sandberg is right in assuming that any Superman film he made would undoubtedly be compared to the numerous Superman films that came before it — though considering how poorly received the DCEU's Superman adaptations have been thus far, we doubt that fans would be opposed to him taking over the character in the future.