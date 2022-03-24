The Real Reason Oscar Isaac Almost Passed On Moon Knight

Speaking about his all-new endeavor as one of Marvel's most unpredictable and out-there characters, Oscar Isaac admitted that there was more than a bit of reluctance in venturing back into a franchise empire after just saving the galaxy from one a few years before.

"I had so much hesitation. So much," Isaac told The Hollywood Reporter, regarding the six-part show and potentially what could come after in future Marvel projects. "I was like, 'I just finally got out of a long time of being a part of the Star Wars universe,' which I loved doing, but it definitely took up a lot of my time. So I was excited to get back to more character studies and smaller films."

Thankfully, it seemed that no Jedi mind tricks or Scarlet Witch-based spells were needed to get Isaac on board in the end, as it was the characters linked to "Moon Knight" that drew him in. "But this came my way, and my instinct at first was like, 'This is probably not the right thing to do.' But there was just something about the Steven [Grant] character that was speaking to me a little bit."

You can see how he handles him, Marc Spector, and conversing with a towering Egyptian god when "Moon Knight" arrives on Disney+ on March 30.