Cheaper By The Dozen Director Gail Lerner Thought This Improvised Gabrielle Union Moment Was 'Hilarious' - Exclusive

During the very memorable dance battle scene in "Cheaper By the Dozen," where Paul and Dom inadvertently wind up showing off their best moves at halftime of their daughter's basketball game, Zoey is left sitting in the stands watching it all go down.

"There's sometimes a moment when you're working with an executive ... and they'll say 'trailer moment' when they see something they think will definitely go in the trailer," says Lerner. "When we were shooting the dance-off scene and I was telling them to improv their mortification ... Andre [Robinson], who plays DJ, leans over and goes to Gab, 'Mom, make them stop.' She improvised: 'What am I supposed to do? I'm the idiot who married both of them!' And I just remember thinking to myself 'trailer moment.'"

Despite the laugh-out-loud line making it into the film, it didn't make it into any of the trailers, to Lerner's dismay.

"When they cut together the trailers and it wasn't in there, I was like, 'Guys, we need this,'" she says. "They said they didn't want to show anything negative in the trailer — even though ... it's a joke and it's hilarious in the movie, I think they literally didn't want to hear the word 'idiot.' They didn't want to bring any vibe down, but it's such a funny line in the movie. It was such an on-point improv. I was like, 'How did we not script this? This is too good to be true.'"

"Cheaper By the Dozen" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.