The Surprising Cheaper By The Dozen Scene That Made Zach Braff 'Really Nervous' - Exclusive

Midway through "Cheaper By the Dozen," Paul and Dom both attend their daughter's basketball game, where they each try to one-up the other while cheering her on. This leads to an epic dance battle, where Zach Braff busts out his best skills, including TikTok-inspired moves, the moonwalk, and even a full-blown split.

But just how did Braff get so good? "I could not dance at all," he recently admitted to Looper. "I said to the producers, 'I need to start early.' They sent a hip-hop coach — which, of course, exists in Hollywood — and this amazing choreographer came over my house and she just started cranking music, and we were dancing around my gym and just feeling it out. Some of that stuff takes practice, like learning the moonwalk."

It took weeks of preparation for Braff to look as nerdy as he did on the "Cheaper By the Dozen" dance floor. After some one-on-one time with the hip-hop choreographer, he said, "We went into a full two weeks of dance rehearsal for the whole enchilada, with the real professional dancers." Braff added, "Even though we had practiced so much, I was still really nervous when we had to do it in front of all the background [extras] and the crew. I practiced a lot."

The only thing he didn't do himself? The split. "I have to admit ... The double did the split," he said. "They were like, 'Do you think you could do the split?' I was like, 'No, no, no. That's going to be the dance double.'"

