The Walking Dead's Final Midseason Trailer Promises High Stakes For Maggie

"The Walking Dead" has certainly gone through a crazy tale of survival thus far, and the main cast has to deal with zombies, hostile rival groups, supply issues, and even interpersonal drama.

Though zombies form the proverbial backbone of the show, the real threat the characters face is actually other humans. Zombies are fairly predictable with a clear cut motivation –- people, not so much. Now in the final season, "The Walking Dead" seems to have all plots and stories slowly converging into an epic and ultimate conflict, with multiple groups like Maggie's (Lauren Cohen) Wardens, the Commonwealth, remnants of the Reapers, and others trying to get the upper hand.

Season 11 of "The Walking Dead" has really seen characters come a long way, for better or worse. Maggie seems to be turning more ruthless and deadly, while Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is actually becoming a bit more of a redeemable figure, but that doesn't mean he has been given a free pass. Most of Maggie's group hold a deep and personal grudge against the former Savior, so it'll take far more than a few nice words and actions from Negan to gain any semblance of trust.

AMC has recently released the midseason trailer for the hit television show, and it looks like Maggie certainly has her hands full.