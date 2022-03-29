How Kevin Feige's Personal Life Inspired Moon Knight's Plot

"Moon Knight" introduces a brand-new vigilante to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's pantheon of heroes in Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) — a former mercenary with dissociative identity disorder (DID) who serves the Moon God Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) and becomes embroiled in a plot to stop a dangerous cult. The group is led by the mysterious Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), though at this time, it's not clear what Harrow's ties to the supernatural are.

"Moon Knight" marks the latest live-action Disney+ show from Marvel Studios, after the likes of "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki" have proven huge successes. "Moon Knight," though, rather than using an existing MCU character, is leading the charge for new characters to step into the spotlight. Following Spector will be Iman Vellani's "Ms. Marvel," and then Tatiana Maslany's "She Hulk" — so it's clearly a great time to be a Marvel fan.

In the grand portrait of Marvel characters, though, Moon Knight's quirky and dark mythos stands out from the rest. The footage released so far has shown the hero mercilessly beating up giant monsters and using his crescent moon shaped knives against his enemies, as well as giving glimpses into the show's focus on mental health — and also notably, an intriguing look at the role ancient Egyptian mythology will play in the series.

The introduction of Khonshu, and Egyptian deities, already marks a huge shift for the MCU, which has previously only dealt in Norse gods. As it turns out, the decision to focus on the Egyptian aspects of Moon Knight's story was inspired by the personal experiences of Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige.