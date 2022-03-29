That Viral Nicole Kidman Photo Isn't What You Think

Nicole Kidman did not take home an Academy Award for best actress for her performance as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos," but the veteran actress made quite the impression on the recent awards show anyway.

The 94th Academy Awards were something of a misfire on several cylinders given overall reviews of the live show's production, ratings only slightly rebounding from 2020's show, and the infamous event known as the Slap, which has overshadowed conversation about the numerous deserving award winners throughout the evening. Audience reactions, particularly those of Lupita Nyong'o as she sat behind Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, helped American television audiences understand that the Slap was real and not a made-for-television moment.

Of course, the internet went wild looking for more angles of people's reactions in the Dolby Theatre, and seemingly found one in a humorous photo of Kidman in her seat, mouth agape, apparently stunned at what she's looking at. As Vulture notes, a significant number of Twitter users interpreted this photo as Kidman's over-the-top reaction to Will Smith's regrettable actions, using it to talk endlessly about the event in the first days of a post-Slap world.

The problem? The Kidman photo simply does not show the 54-year-old actress reacting to the bizarre Smith-Chris Rock altercation at all.