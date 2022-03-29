The Nick Stokes Scene That Went Too Far On CSI

As a fiber specialist and OG member of CSI crew, Nick Stokes (George Eades) went through the wringer in Las Vegas. Present for the show's entire 15-season run, he nailed the art of crouching around dead bodies while hyper-stylized reenactments took place, and he looked cool doing it. Nevertheless, some cases undoubtedly left a mark on Stokes, with one in particular going down as one of the show's most beloved moments ... that is, if you like that sort of thing, as all of us "CSI"-loving sickos apparently do.

"Grave Danger" was a two-part storyline in the show's fifth season, guest directed by a die-hard fan, Quentin Tarantino. It saw Stokes at the center of a deadly race against time after being kidnapped and buried alive in a coffin with time and air running out. With only a loaded gun to keep him company, Stokes' attacker gives him a choice to either wait it out for his last puff of air or finish himself off altogether. Thankfully, his colleagues managed to get to him in time, but not before he battled with his sanity throughout his close dance with death.

Of course, as if being buried alive wasn't bad enough, Stokes' quiet time came with one particular highlight (if you can call it that), which added a hefty layer of nightmare fuel to an already traumatic time: As the countdown continued, he had to endure an unexpected bit of company that guaranteed a ... well, let's just say "skin-crawling" experience.