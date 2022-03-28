The Amusing Morbius Line Jared Leto Totally Improvised

Well, it's almost time for what will surely be the most anticipated comic book movie of the year. Well, the most anticipated Sony Pictures comic book movie, that is. Step aside, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," because the release of everyone's favorite bloodsucking vampire superhero is nearly upon us. No, not "Blade," but Sony's own continuation of their Marvel universe with "Morbius," which will see method actor Jared Leto step into the titular role of Morbius, the living vampire. The film will be officially released in theaters on April 1, and it will tell the story of Leto's Michael Morbius, a doctor who suffers from a rare blood disease and, while searching for the cure to his lifelong illness, discovers a cure ... that turns him into a vampire.

Early reviews for "Morbius" have not been kind so far, with many citing its underwhelming story and bad post-credits scenes as the highlights of what makes the Leto-led tentpole such a disappointment. Still, there's every possibility that "Morbius" will be a hit with audiences. After all, "Venom" was met with bad reviews and still grossed $856 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo). Regardless, fans will have a chance to judge for themselves soon enough.

For those hungering for more behind-the-scenes information about "Morbius" — the life blood of the film, if you will — before they can form their own opinions about the movie, we have just the thing. Leto recently revealed that one particularly amusing line from one of the film's many trailers was totally improvised by him.