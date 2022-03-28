What Denzel Washington Really Thinks About Will Smith's Career

When the Slapgate dust finally settles, where will you stand? Following the unexpected altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith at last night's Academy Awards — the biggest Oscars drama since the great "La La Land" snafu of 2017 –- celebrities (as well as the Twitterati watching at home) were quick to divvy themselves into either pro-Rock or pro-Smith camps.

Denzel Washington was one of the primary celebrities to try to diffuse the situation, rushing over to calm Smith after the surreal disruption. In Twitter footage courtesy of Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg, Washington and Tyler Perry can be seen consoling a shaken-up Smith. Later, upon receiving his Academy Award for Best Actor for "King Richard," Smith shared Washington's words of wisdom: "Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment, be careful; that's when the devil comes for you.'" The quote was met with applause, then a cut to a visibly emotional Washington in the audience.

Washington's emotions were clearly running high, and not just because of the bizarre assault that's come to define the 2022 Oscars. Like Smith, Washington was also up for Best Actor for his performance in Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth." At the Oscars, Washington was put in the complicated position of being Smith's friend, confidante, and competitor all at once. In a pre-show interview, Washington revealed his feelings coming into the 94th Academy Awards — and what he really thinks about Smith's nomination.