The Viral Theory That Could Prove Will Smith's Oscars Moment Was Staged

Under normal circumstances, the day after the Oscars would entail discussions about whether the movie that won Best Picture was deserving of the award. Perhaps there would be a stunning upset to dissect or a long-overdue Oscar finally being awarded.

However, last night's ceremony was anything but normal.

While the ceremony started par the course with roasting and jokes that perhaps went too far, Chris Rock decided to up the ante. While presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense, saying, "Can't wait for 'G.I. Jane 2'" in reference to her shaved head, which is a result of alopecia. Will Smith then promptly walked on stage and smacked Chris Rock.

It may have elicited laughter from the audience initially, but it soon became all too clear this was no joke ... or was it? Some people on social media aren't convinced that the moment wasn't staged, and there's a good reason why the Oscars may have orchestrated such an event.