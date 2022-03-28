Mark Gatiss Reveals The Truth About Another Season Of Sherlock - Exclusive

Ever since Sir Arthur Conan Doyle introduced Sherlock Holmes in the late 1800s, the consulting detective has been one of the most enduring characters in pop culture. Beloved for his seemingly superhuman powers of observation and deduction, the odd but ingenious Sherlock is constantly being revisited in TV and movies, and there may be no more popular TV version of the character than the one portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the BBC's "Sherlock." The modern reimagining of the detective was co-created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, who also plays Sherlock's brother, Mycroft.

Between 2010 and 2017, the series produced four three-episode seasons and one holiday special, but despite that limited run, "Sherlock" made an outsized impact on both sides of the pond and launched Cumberbatch to international stardom. While Cumberbatch has moved on to play noteworthy characters like the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Doctor Strange" and has been nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in "The Imitation Game" and "Power of the Dog," fans still hope he'll step back into the role of Sherlock again.

In an exclusive interview, Looper asked Gatiss, who previously won an Emmy for his work on "Sherlock," about his unique approach to adapting the character and his stories and whether another season could happen.