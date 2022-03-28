Lady Gaga And Liza Minnelli Shared A Touching Moment At A Tumultuous Oscars

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony was nothing short of eventful and brought recognition to films like "Dune" and "CODA" for their cinematic works of art. "CODA" even took home an award for Best Picture and won an Oscar for all categories in which it was nominated. At the Oscars, it's customary for other celebrities to present the awards to the winners of each category.

Throughout the night, awards were presented by celebrities, including Jason Momoa, Shaun White, and Jacob Elordi. Each dressed to the nines and ready to announce the winner of the respective category. In addition, the final award of the evening, the Academy Award for Best Picture was presented by two very important individuals, the stunning Liza Minnelli and Lady Gaga.

The pair entered the stage looking as lovely as ever and announced "CODA" the winner of Best Picture. However, a very subtle yet beautiful moment between the two occurred as well, and if you weren't watching closely, you might have missed it.