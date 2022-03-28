The Oscars Mystery That Has Twitter Buzzing

"Why is she taking notes on stage? Is that his assistant?" asked @ellewilliams101 about the woman who accompanied Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for his picture "Drive My Car," to the stage. She stood close to him and scribbled down notes as he spoke to the audience, smiling as he delivered his acceptance speech.

Fans were confused, but happy, about the woman's appearance. "Please tell me the woman taking notes during the 'Drive My Car' acceptance speech is now a meme," said @KirstenLHancock.

"THIS WOMAN ONSTAGE TAKING NOTES IS KILLLLLLLING ME!" agreed @saibellanyc.

"Woman taking notes on the #oscars stage, I get you," tweeted @NoTheOtherLeft.

@elephantactics, meanwhile, wrote that the moment "match[ed] the chaotic energy of the whole ceremony." They wondered, "why is that woman taking notes?! cutting off the play off music??" In the end, they concluded Hamaguchi's acceptance speech is "the type of speech we deserve this year."

It turns out that the woman who accompanied Hamaguchi wasn't simply taking notes about his speech, but was there in a professional capacity. Per a Tweet from reporter Ed Greenberger, the woman accompanying the director was a translator who "was there in case she was needed."