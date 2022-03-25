Ethan Hawke Agreed To Join Moon Knight For One Reason

With such an influential and popular studio, you would be hard pressed to find an actor who has not been involved with Marvel at some point. Since the first MCU film "Iron Man" in 2008, the studio has found some of the most impressive actors to portray notable characters. In addition to Robert Downey Jr.'s decade-long tenure as Tony Stark, Marvel has clinched additional acclaimed actors such as Oscar nominees Samuel L. Jackson and Mark Ruffalo.

Disney+'s streaming service has also opened up the world to additional Marvel properties via television. After the platform's success with shows such as "WandaVision," the newest limited series on the horizon is "Moon Knight." Starring Oscar Issac as Marc Spector (among others), the series depicts a mercenary who uses the power of the Egyptian god Khonshu to exact justice (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Superheroes are nothing without their villainous counterparts, and "Moon Knight" has found inspired casting with Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow. Though this is Hawke's first entry into the world of Marvel, he found the project promising for a specific reason.