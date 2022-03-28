The Two Iconic Comedians The Oscars In Memoriam Completely Forgot About

For reasons that are unclear, the Academy left out two of the last year's most notable deaths in the world of comedy. Unfortunately, neither "Full House" star Bob Saget, nor "SNL" star Norm Macdonald were included in the In Memoriam segment. Despite the fact that the actors and comedians both died within the last seven months, the Academy does not appear to have acknowledged their passings in the awards ceremony.

Macdonald died at the age of 61 on September 14, 2021, nearly nine years after being diagnosed with leukemia. Despite the long amount of time between Macdonald's diagnosis and passing, his death came as a shock to much of the world. The former "Weekend Update" anchor chose not to share news of his health publicly, but did inform a few of his closest friends. Notably, this list of friends included Saget.

In the aftermath of Macdonald's death, Saget recorded a tearful, 37-minute remembrance of his longtime friend and shared it with his followers on YouTube. Sadly, Saget also died only a few months later. Saget died on January 9 at the age of 65, after suffering an accidental head injury in a Florida hotel. Upon his passing, many fans remembered Saget for his roles as Danny Tanner on "Full House" and as Old Ted Mosby on "How I Met Your Mother."

In addition to their respective careers on the small screen and the big screen, Macdonald also appeared in the 1998 movie "Dirty Work," a film directed by Saget. While it's certainly regrettable that Saget and Macdonald were left out of the segment, we are sure plenty of their fans around the world are thinking about them anyway.