Moon Knight Director Mohamed Diab Has Strong Feelings About Wonder Woman 1984

Speaking to SFX magazine in a new interview, Mohamed Diab slammed DC and Warner Bros. yet again for allowing a film like "Wonder Woman 1984" to inaccurately portray Egypt the way that it did (via Deadline). According to him — and others online — the movie represents the capital of Cairo as a dusty, desert-like city with people wearing out-of-place outfits and appearing to be from the time of the Pharaohs.

"I remember seeing 'Wonder Woman 1984' and there was a big sequence in Egypt, and it was a disgrace for us," Diab said. "You had a sheik — that doesn't make any sense to us. Egypt looked like a country from the Middle Ages. It looked like the desert."

Over on YouTube, an account called Optimistic Arab made a detailed video back in March 2021 alleging the same thing. "The country looks like a typical stereotype of what an ancient Middle Eastern city would look like," says the YouTuber. "A city-wide dusty old souk, filled with old buildings that looks more at home in 1684 than in 1984." According to Diab, this was something he wanted to drastically avoid when making "Moon Knight."

"In my pitch, there was a big part about Egypt, and how inauthentically it has been portrayed throughout Hollywood's history," Diab told SFX magazine. "There was definitely room to play [in Moon Knight] but keep it as authentic as possible, in the realm of being fantastical. Even in the original comic books they did a great job of researching and trying to make Egypt authentic."