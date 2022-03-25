Mayans MC Season 4 Teaser: Here Come The Sons Of Anarchy

In 2018, FX premiered "Mayans M.C.," a sequel to and spinoff of its hit biker gang drama "Sons of Anarchy." Former Righteous Jams guitarist Elgin James co-created to show alongside original "Sons of Anarchy" showrunner Kurt Sutter. However, Sutter was fired from the series in 2019, leaving James sole stewardship over Season 3, which is the latest batch of episodes to air in full.

Just as Season 3 began to wrap up in May of 2021, FX announced that it had renewed the show for a fourth season. In conjunction with this news of the series' renewal, FX likewise revealed that the majority of its main cast would return for Season 4, suggesting that, Sutter's firing aside, "Mayans M.C." will maintain virtually all of the essential components established in its first season moving forward.

With the release of "Mayans M.C." Season 4 nearing closer, on March 24, FX released its first trailer for the series' next outing, previewing a conflict between the Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy crew teased at the end of Season 3.