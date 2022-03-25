Mayans MC Season 4 Teaser: Here Come The Sons Of Anarchy
In 2018, FX premiered "Mayans M.C.," a sequel to and spinoff of its hit biker gang drama "Sons of Anarchy." Former Righteous Jams guitarist Elgin James co-created to show alongside original "Sons of Anarchy" showrunner Kurt Sutter. However, Sutter was fired from the series in 2019, leaving James sole stewardship over Season 3, which is the latest batch of episodes to air in full.
Just as Season 3 began to wrap up in May of 2021, FX announced that it had renewed the show for a fourth season. In conjunction with this news of the series' renewal, FX likewise revealed that the majority of its main cast would return for Season 4, suggesting that, Sutter's firing aside, "Mayans M.C." will maintain virtually all of the essential components established in its first season moving forward.
With the release of "Mayans M.C." Season 4 nearing closer, on March 24, FX released its first trailer for the series' next outing, previewing a conflict between the Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy crew teased at the end of Season 3.
Season 4 promises a biker gang brawl
FX's trailer for "Mayans M.C." Season 4 opens on protagonist EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) at the helm of some of his fellow Mayans members in the rain, hunched and angry, and moving in slow motion. Opposite EZ and co. are members of Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original, or SAMCRO, which is the biker gang at the center of the series' progenitor "Sons of Anarchy." Soon the two factions, positioned on either side of a road lined with burning barrels, are charging at one another as lightning bolts hit the desert ground behind them. Underscoring this showdown is a somber cover of "Heads Will Roll" by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Footage of this clash is intercut with clips of EZ riding his motorcycle down what seems to be that same road, bathed entirely in red light, and with a skull superimposed over half of his face. At the other end of the road looms his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas).
Due to its dramatic lighting and digitally-altered look, this doesn't appear to be actual footage from the upcoming "Mayans M.C." season but rather a dramatization of the conflict between the Mayans and SAMCRO that will likely define the balance of this next batch of episodes. Fans can witness the impending motorcycle club drama themselves when "Mayans M.C." Season 4 premieres on April 19.