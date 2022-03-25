Aaron And Adam Nee's Honest Reaction To Sandra Bullock's Hiring Them To Direct The Lost City - Exclusive

Filmmaker brothers Aaron and Adam Nee have each spent more than 15 years in showbiz — Aaron Nee largely behind the camera. Adam Nee has mostly acted, appearing in two dozen films or series including guest roles on "CSI," "Law & Order," and "Drunk History." The Nee brothers, however, have always worked together when co-directing their films, including the comedy drama "The Last Romantic" in 2006, and the crime-comedy adventure "Band of Robbers" in 2015. Little did the Nees know, however, that the latter would come to attract the attention of a particular A-list star who wanted them to direct her romantic comedy adventure "The Lost City."

Now in theaters, "The Lost City" stars Sandra Bullock as Loretta Sage, a successful romance novelist drained of her passion after losing her husband. As an archeological student who never got to realize the dream of going on a grand adventure with her spouse, Sage instead informed her novels with her knowledge of ancient history.

Sage's world of fiction gets quite real, though, when a crazy billionaire, Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps and jets her off to a remote jungle that surrounds an ancient city. It's there where Fairfax is confident that Sage will decipher some clues and find the mythical "Crown of Fire," a priceless artifact she wrote about in her new novel, "The Lost City of D." Witnessing Sage's kidnapping, her novels' cover model, Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) and a mercenary, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), spring into action to save the author from some dangerous people in an exotic but threatening landscape.