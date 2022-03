Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Aaron And Adam Nee's Honest Reaction To Sandra Bullock's Hiring Them To Direct The Lost City - Exclusive

Filmmaker brothers Aaron and Adam Nee have each spent more than 15 years in showbiz — Aaron Nee largely behind the camera. Adam Nee has mostly acted, appearing in two dozen films or series including guest roles on "CSI," "Law & Order," and "Drunk History." The Nee brothers, however, have always worked together when co-directing their films, including the comedy drama "The Last Romantic" in 2006, and the crime-comedy adventure "Band of Robbers" in 2015. Little did the Nees know, however, that the latter would come to attract the attention of a particular A-list star who wanted them to direct her romantic comedy adventure "The Lost City."

Now in theaters, "The Lost City" stars Sandra Bullock as Loretta Sage, a successful romance novelist drained of her passion after losing her husband. As an archeological student who never got to realize the dream of going on a grand adventure with her spouse, Sage instead informed her novels with her knowledge of ancient history.

Sage's world of fiction gets quite real, though, when a crazy billionaire, Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps and jets her off to a remote jungle that surrounds an ancient city. It's there where Fairfax is confident that Sage will decipher some clues and find the mythical "Crown of Fire," a priceless artifact she wrote about in her new novel, "The Lost City of D." Witnessing Sage's kidnapping, her novels' cover model, Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) and a mercenary, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), spring into action to save the author from some dangerous people in an exotic but threatening landscape.