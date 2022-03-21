Moon Knight Director Has Harsh Words For Black Adam

In an interview with Filmfan, Diab revealed his disappointed with the approach Warner Bros. took with their long-gestating anti-hero set for release later this year "I was really annoyed with DC when they set 'Black Adam' in a fictional middle eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians, when it was obviously meant to be in Egypt," he explained.

Diab refers to the location of Kahndaq, homeland to titular anti-hero Black Adam (played by Dwayne Johnson) and a fictional spot in DC's Middle Eastern area that has always had a strong resemblance to Egypt. It's much like Metropolis has always been compared to New York City, or Gotham City to Chicago — DC has commonly employed almost but not quite familiar places, unlike Marvel, which tends to set most of its stories in real-world locations. "Representation opportunities shouldn't be wasted," Diab added. "But it's not a full mistake since it's based on an iteration of the comics that doesn't mention Egypt."

Polite shade throwing aside, Diab was proud to highlight the amount of local talent injected into "Moon Knight" in just about every possible area. "I wanted to showcase Egyptian talents as much as I could. Every culture should be represented by its people so I hired actors, an editor, a costume designer, an art director & a composer who are all Egyptian." You can see and hear how all that comes about when "Moon Knight" debuts on Disney+ on March 30.