Here's How Much Of A Time Jump To Expect In Stranger Things 4

The hotly anticipated fourth season of "Stranger Things" is set to debut later this year, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), and the rest of the Hawkins gang expected to tangle with the Upside Down and other evil forces yet again. But when exactly will everything take place? How much of a time jump can fans expect this go-around?

Looking back at previous seasons, we haven't seen too large of an advance into the future before, with Seasons 1–3 all happening between 1983 and 1985. As pointed out by Insider, the first season is set in November 1983. When Season 2 begins, it's October 1984 and the young "Stranger Things" cast is in eighth grade and once again taking on the Upside Down with Hopper and the others. When Season 3 picks up, it's June 1985. Once things wrap up, it's October, and the Byers and Eleven are preparing to move away from Hawkins. So what do the Duffer brothers and Netflix have planned for Season 4? How much of a time jump can we expect?