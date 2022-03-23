The Weird Al Star Wars Musical You'll Never Get To See Or Hear

The history of entertainment is full of tantalizing what-ifs, projects that were conceived but never executed, dreams that existed had but were never fulfilled. Everyone's list of their favorite unrealized projects is unique, and it just might get longer once they learn about this locked-away project recently discussed by "Weird" Al Yankovic himself in a recent interview.

Yankovic is getting some much-deserved time in the public spotlight these days thanks to his upcoming Roku Channel biopic "Weird," which will star Daniel Radcliffe as the accordion-playing master. As the parody song whiz enters a new chapter of notoriety, that means a little bit of a press tour as he discusses this project and his work. One recent stop on that tour was an appearance on "The George Lucas Talk Show," a comedy interview series that stars Connor Ratliff ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Search Party") as the "Star Wars" auteur (via YouTube).

Naturally, on an interview show with such an obvious connection to "Star Wars," Yankovic's own ties to the franchise — which go all the way back to his song "Yoda" released in 1985 — came up. And that line of discussion led to a pretty interesting revelation from the "UHF" star.