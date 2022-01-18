Weird Al Yankovic Biopic Has Landed A Massive Leading Man

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film will star none other than Daniel Radcliffe as the titular polka-loving musician. As odd as this choice might seem at first glance, it might be worth seeing the movie just to watch Harry Potter himself don Weird Al's famous frizzy hair and wild wardrobe, or to hear Radcliffe give his best rendition of classics like "Like a Surgeon," "Amish Paradise," and "White and Nerdy." It's also worth noting that Radcliffe, in his post-Potter years, has carved quite a niche for himself in regard to playing unconventional and unexpected roles, from a leading role in "Equus" to being a corpse in "Swiss Army Man."

Al Yankovic himself praised the casting choice, saying "I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

The film's description says it "hold nothing back," and promises to encompass every gritty detail about Yankovic's rise from "gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time." It's clear this is going to be a biopic like no other, and we can't wait to see Radcliffe playing Yankovic in all his eccentric glory.