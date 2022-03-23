Dolly Parton Knows Exactly Who Should Play Her In A Biopic

While she may be more closely associated with her Tennessee theme park Dollywood, country music megastar Dolly Parton is no stranger to regular old Hollywood. For example, in 2020, Parton starred in a streaming-exclusive Christmas special that found quick success on Netflix titled "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square." A few years prior, Parton appeared as herself on an episode of antiquing reality series "American Pickers." These are ultimately just two credits from among 57 acting roles and more than 500 appearances as herself in film and on TV during a decades-long performing career (via IMDb).

As a result of her sizable cultural cachet, not only is Parton herself a Hollywood star, but the subject of a number of projects in which she doesn't officially appear. For instance, the upcoming musical "Seriously Red" features both her music on its soundtrack and a Parton impersonator as its protagonist.

It's not a huge leap, then, to presume that one day a biopic about Parton's life may eventually see the light of day. In fact, Parton herself recently shared some insight into how a biopic about her life might take shape, revealing the actor she most wants to play her.