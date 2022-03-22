Jared Leto Has Some Surprising Tron 3 News

"Tron" fans are used to waiting years for more tales from the Grid. After all, there was a 28-year gap between the original Steven Lisberger film and Joseph Kosinski's "Tron: Legacy" in 2010.

The first film starred Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn — a software engineer working at ENCOM who transports himself into a world inside a computer system to stop a rogue artificial intelligence. The vicious new being becomes supremely powerful by leeching off of other programs, and it threatens the safety of the real world. Meanwhile, in 2010, "Legacy" follows the hero's son, Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) as he tries to figure out the truth behind his father's disappearance. Ultimately, he follows in his father's footsteps by also making his way into the Grid.

The sequel raked in $400 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) and it seemed like it could reignite the franchise. Unfortunately, Disney scrapped the sequel back in 2015, although rumors would continue to swirl that "Tron: Ascension" was in the works from Kosinski. Thankfully, in 2020, the studio confirmed that a third film is in development, with Oscar winner Jared Leto set to star ... though, apparently, it won't be a direct sequel to "Tron: Legacy."

Recently, the "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Morbius" star had a surprising update about "Tron 3."