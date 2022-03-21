How Marisa Ramirez Felt After Her First Blue Bloods Dinner Scene

In the Season 11 premiere of "Blue Bloods" ("Triumph Over Trauma"), fans were treated to a pleasant surprise when Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan finally invited his long-time partner to join him at the notorious Reagan family dinner table. The show's beloved family dinner scenes have been an integral and much-discussed element of co-creators Mitchell Burgess' and Robin Green's family law enforcement series for 12 seasons, and have become so sacred to fans that some have even called for a full episode of them (via Reddit).

Unlike the often tumultuous, musical and empty chair dinner table around which the Dutton family of "Yellowstone" takes out so much its pent-up aggression, the Reagan family dinners, while lively, provide a way to bring the family (and cast) together. Despite joining the series in Season 3, one of those cast members — Marisa Ramirez, who portrays Detective Maria Baez on the series — had yet to experience the now-requisite "Blue Bloods" meal.

In a 2021 interview with Pop Culture's Dan Levine, the star opened up about what it was like to take a seat at the infamous table, and why it was an emotional experience for her in more ways than one. When asked about her invite to dinner, Ramirez told Levine that her co-star and partner on the series, Wahlberg, had been "pushing for it for a long time," and that after eight years on the series, it was "actually very emotional" for her for reasons that she "didn't share with anyone at the time."