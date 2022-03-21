Here's How To See Over 40 Minutes Of Jackass Forever Stunts Cut From The Film
The "Jackass" crew has kept audiences laughing since 2000 thanks to both the MTV series that started it all and the handful of movies that took the franchise to new heights. The gang returned in 2022 with "Jackass Forever," which delivers another collection of high-octane stunts and silliness in their typical chaotic style. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacey, and Wee Man all return to wreak more loving havoc on one another. The veterans are also joined by newcomers who definitely earn their stripes. Few who saw the movie are likely to forget Rachel Wolfson getting stung in the lip several times by scorpion, or Zach Holmes' swan-dive into several large cactuses. Fans were clearly impressed with the familiar faces and new blood, as the movie has a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Although the film has a neat 96-minute runtime, the crew filmed a lot more footage and extra stunts that didn't make it into the theatrical cut. In fact, there are over 40 minutes of "Jackass Forever" that were left on the cutting room floor. If you're craving more mayhem, here's how you can watch this bonus footage.
There will be new footage in the Jackass Forever home release
After "Jackass 2" and "Jackass 3D," Paramount released "Jackass 2.5" and "Jackass 3.5," which both feature tons of extra footage and stunts that were left out of the original cuts of both films. These extended releases also incorporate interviews with various cast members, giving fans a better look at what it's like for a crew trying to make something as chaotic as "Jackass." Unsurprisingly, the "Jackass Forever" home release will also come with 40 minutes of extra footage that will show off different stunts and outtakes from the 2022 movie.
Director Jeff Tremaine and star Johnny Knoxville previously confirmed that "Jackass 4.5" was in the works, and it looks like this is what they meant. And we now have an idea of what kind of stunts are in the home release thanks to reporting by Screen Rant. Some of the teased deleted scenes include Tarantula Bite, Dark Shark & The Bear, Fire In The Hole, and Plug And Arrow. While a few of these sound quite straightforward — we assume the tarantula from the theatrical cut will get more screen time in the home release — others like Plug And Arrow remain open to hilarious interpretation.
Luckily, there isn't long to wait, since "Jackass Forever" arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on April 19, 2022.