Here's How To See Over 40 Minutes Of Jackass Forever Stunts Cut From The Film

After "Jackass 2" and "Jackass 3D," Paramount released "Jackass 2.5" and "Jackass 3.5," which both feature tons of extra footage and stunts that were left out of the original cuts of both films. These extended releases also incorporate interviews with various cast members, giving fans a better look at what it's like for a crew trying to make something as chaotic as "Jackass." Unsurprisingly, the "Jackass Forever" home release will also come with 40 minutes of extra footage that will show off different stunts and outtakes from the 2022 movie.

Director Jeff Tremaine and star Johnny Knoxville previously confirmed that "Jackass 4.5" was in the works, and it looks like this is what they meant. And we now have an idea of what kind of stunts are in the home release thanks to reporting by Screen Rant. Some of the teased deleted scenes include Tarantula Bite, Dark Shark & The Bear, Fire In The Hole, and Plug And Arrow. While a few of these sound quite straightforward — we assume the tarantula from the theatrical cut will get more screen time in the home release — others like Plug And Arrow remain open to hilarious interpretation.

Luckily, there isn't long to wait, since "Jackass Forever" arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on April 19, 2022.