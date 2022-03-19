The Mandalorian Just Added This Back To The Future Legend To The Season 3 Cast

One of the best aspects of "The Mandalorian" is the show's casting. While Pedro Pascal has managed to solidify his Mandalorian as a classic "Stars Wars" character while almost never showing his face, the choices in supporting actors and guest performers for him to play off of have been of equal importance to the show's success over its two seasons. Whether it's organizing a mini-"Deadwood" reunion by putting together Timothy Olyphant and W. Earl Brown in "Chapter 9: The Marshal" or casting genre legends like Carl Weathers and Michael Biehn in significant roles, "The Mandalorian" is always up to making casting choices that surprise and excite fans.

Numerous "Mandalorian" characters, including the man himself, appeared last year in episodes of the spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett," pushing forward the story after the Season 2 finale and getting fans even more excited for Season 3. The third season of the Jon Favreau-created series is currently shooting in California, and producers are already making casting decisions that should have people confident in this next installment, mostly thanks to the recent addition of a "Back to the Future" legend.