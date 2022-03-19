The Mandalorian Just Added This Back To The Future Legend To The Season 3 Cast
One of the best aspects of "The Mandalorian" is the show's casting. While Pedro Pascal has managed to solidify his Mandalorian as a classic "Stars Wars" character while almost never showing his face, the choices in supporting actors and guest performers for him to play off of have been of equal importance to the show's success over its two seasons. Whether it's organizing a mini-"Deadwood" reunion by putting together Timothy Olyphant and W. Earl Brown in "Chapter 9: The Marshal" or casting genre legends like Carl Weathers and Michael Biehn in significant roles, "The Mandalorian" is always up to making casting choices that surprise and excite fans.
Numerous "Mandalorian" characters, including the man himself, appeared last year in episodes of the spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett," pushing forward the story after the Season 2 finale and getting fans even more excited for Season 3. The third season of the Jon Favreau-created series is currently shooting in California, and producers are already making casting decisions that should have people confident in this next installment, mostly thanks to the recent addition of a "Back to the Future" legend.
Christopher Lloyd will appear in The Mandalorian Season 3
"Back to the Future" actor Christopher Lloyd will be joining the Season 3 cast of "The Mandalorian" in a guest-starring capacity (via The Hollywood Reporter). Details about Lloyd's role are not yet known, but "The Mandalorian" presents new locales and characters almost every episode, providing numerous possibilities for the 83-year-old actor.
Lloyd is best known as Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown in the "Back to the Future" trilogy and for his role on the classic sitcom "Taxi," but he's kept busy and never showed signs of slowing down. The actor was even recently seen alongside Bob Odenkirk and RZA in "Nobody," and he was also featured in last year's "The Tender Bar," directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck.
"The Mandalorian" Season 3 has not set an official release date yet, and the next "Star Wars" series on Disney+ will be "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which debuts on May 25. "The Book of Boba Fett" previously premiered on December 29, earning mixed reviews from critics but also scoring higher viewership for its finale than the finale of "The Mandalorian" Season 2 (via Deadline).