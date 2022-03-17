The Best Time Eddie Cahill Broke Character On CSI: New York

Considering the gruesome murders that are at the center of most episodes of the "CSI" franchise, one might picture gloomy cast and crews putting the crime procedurals together, but sometimes a good laugh is what we all need, no matter what's being discussed. The "CSI" franchise continues to this day with "CSI: Vegas," a sequel the original series, but the spin-off shows "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY" also managed to make a splash during their respective 10 season runs on CBS.

While "CSI: Miami" took a larger-than-life approach to the world of crimes and centered on David Caruso's bizarre, but endlessly appealing role as Detective Horatio Caine. "CSI: NY" had an equal heavyweight leading its cast with Gary Sinise, but also plenty of other colorful characters rounded out the team, many of them displaying a short New York attitude and grit that helped the show stand out from its sunnier neighbors in Miami and Las Vegas. And certainly, one of the signature characters on "CSI: NY" and one of the funniest was Don Flack (Eddie Cahill).

The New York cop was never caught speechless and had a sureness needed for his particular personality. It was a specific type of character, and Cahill clearly had fun playing him, breaking character plenty of times during production of the show — with the best blooper coming during what was supposed to be a serious interrogation in Season 9.