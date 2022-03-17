The Derry Girls Season 3 Trailer Is Finally Here And Fans Are Losing It

In Channel 4 sitcom "Derry Girls," the Troubles in Northern Ireland serve as a backdrop for five students at a Catholic secondary school — roughly equivalent to an American high school — coming of age in the 1990s. For instance, in a Season 2 episode titled "The Concert," the Derry Girls take a bus to a concert headlined by British boy band sensation Take That. On the way, they run into their teacher and number one antagonist Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney). Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), who is oftentimes the show's comic relief, then effectively abandons a suitcase full of illicit vodka, not wanting to get caught. Because of the conflict happening during that time in the series' Northern Ireland setting, the bus driver calls in the military to dispose of the unclaimed suitcase, on the off chance it might contain an improvised explosive.

It's this unique approach to slice-of-life comedy, oftentimes simply focused on its characters' teenage lives while occasionally running up against the era in which it takes place, that has endeared so many viewers to "Derry Girls." Unfortunately for its considerable number of fans, the series' creator announced last September that the upcoming Season 3 will be the show's last. Now, on St. Patrick's Day, 2022, Channel 4 has released a trailer for Season 3. Given that this is the first new footage of "Derry Girls" since Season 2 concluded in 2019, fans are suitably stoked.