The Derry Girls Season 3 Trailer Is Finally Here And Fans Are Losing It
In Channel 4 sitcom "Derry Girls," the Troubles in Northern Ireland serve as a backdrop for five students at a Catholic secondary school — roughly equivalent to an American high school — coming of age in the 1990s. For instance, in a Season 2 episode titled "The Concert," the Derry Girls take a bus to a concert headlined by British boy band sensation Take That. On the way, they run into their teacher and number one antagonist Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney). Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), who is oftentimes the show's comic relief, then effectively abandons a suitcase full of illicit vodka, not wanting to get caught. Because of the conflict happening during that time in the series' Northern Ireland setting, the bus driver calls in the military to dispose of the unclaimed suitcase, on the off chance it might contain an improvised explosive.
It's this unique approach to slice-of-life comedy, oftentimes simply focused on its characters' teenage lives while occasionally running up against the era in which it takes place, that has endeared so many viewers to "Derry Girls." Unfortunately for its considerable number of fans, the series' creator announced last September that the upcoming Season 3 will be the show's last. Now, on St. Patrick's Day, 2022, Channel 4 has released a trailer for Season 3. Given that this is the first new footage of "Derry Girls" since Season 2 concluded in 2019, fans are suitably stoked.
Fans can't wait for more Derry Girls
On the morning of March 17, Channel 4 shared a minute-long trailer for "Derry Girls" Season 3 to its YouTube channel. At its opening, a news report reveals that the Troubles are nearing their end through a "troubled peace process." After that, it's pretty much business as usual, cutting between typical Derry Girls hijinks that will surely make more sense in context once the season premieres. Underscoring the second half of the trailer is, naturally, "Dreams" by Irish pop rock band The Cranberries.
The majority of comments in response to the trailer on YouTube are overwhelmingly positive. For example, a user named Aaliyah Patel wrote, "OMG FINALLY- been waiting for this for forever! This series is iconic." Meanwhile, an account with the name veil simply commented, "depression canceled."
On Twitter, a number of users have likewise shared their considerable excitement. For example, @lizzzzzielogan reposted the trailer and wrote, "derry girls is the personal, specific, hilarious, occasionally moving but mostly funny show everyone thinks they're making but they're not, it's just derry girls, everyone watch derry girls." User @emsth0ughts also shared the trailer and captioned it in part, "i'm SO happy it's coming back (and heartbroken it's for the last time)."
Channel 4 has yet to announce a release date for "Derry Girls" Season 3, but given that this first trailer is now online, that information is likely coming soon.