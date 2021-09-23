Fans Of Derry Girls Just Got Heartbreaking News

If you are looking for a new comedy to watch that will have you rolling on the floor laughing, look no further than "Derry Girls." Set in Derry, Northern Ireland during The Troubles of the 1990s, the series focuses on a group of teenage school friends and all the mischief they get up to each day. At the center of the show is Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), an overly-confident and brash 16-year-old whose sarcasm often gets her into trouble.

If it's not that, then it's her friends, and in particular, Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), the one who likes to challenge the rules the most. Then there's Erin's cousin Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), a weird, flighty girl who doesn't care at all about what people think about her, along with Michelle's intelligent yet anxious English cousin James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn). Last but not least, there's Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), the one who gets extremely nervous about breaking the rules but still goes along with it.

While "Derry Girls" found extreme success on Channel 4 overseas, it's influence greatly expanded when the show was added to Netflix. Season 1 came out in early 2018, with Season 2 following around the same time the next year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for "Derry Girls" Season 3 ever since. Because of the pandemic, there's been a huge delay, but fans are assured that it is on its way. Unfortunately, there is now some bittersweet news for fans about the upcoming bout of episodes.