Andrew Garfield Played Hardball In His Spider-Man: No Way Home Negotiations
Andrew Garfield spent months trying to fool the world into believing that he wouldn't show up in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It turns out that he was spitting falsehoods, as the actor played a huge part in the movie and stole the show in the eyes of some fans. Garfield joined Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, as their respective Spider-Men joined forces to conquer a gang of Multiverse-hopping villains from different cinematic franchises. The rest is, as they say, history.
These days, Garfield is more than happy to speak openly about his role in the ambitious Marvel blockbuster. Of course, getting Garfield to don the spandex again wasn't an easy task for Marvel. As the only live-action Spider-Man of the 21st century not to receive his own trilogy of films, the actor certainly had some unfinished business as the friendly neighborhood arachnid superhero. For a while, though, he was of two minds about returning to the world of web-slinging.
Andrew Garfield made Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal wait for an answer
Andrew Garfield made Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal sweat before he agreed to join "Spider-Man: No Way Home." During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the actor opened up about the negotiations he had with the super producers prior to signing the contract. According to Garfield, the duo had to be patient with him, which must have caused some frustration behind the scenes.
During the conversation with Kimmel, the host noted that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" wouldn't have worked if Garfield wasn't involved. The actor jokingly agreed with this sentiment and recalled playing hardball with Feige and Pascal, making them wait for his final answer. "I'll think about it for a couple of months," he recalled telling them. "I'll keep you guys dangling!'"
In the end, Garfield couldn't resist the opportunity to bring closure to his character following the death of Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone) in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." He felt his Spidey needed to find redemption, and one scene in "No Way Home" provided that heartwarming moment of salvation.