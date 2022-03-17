Andrew Garfield Played Hardball In His Spider-Man: No Way Home Negotiations

Andrew Garfield spent months trying to fool the world into believing that he wouldn't show up in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It turns out that he was spitting falsehoods, as the actor played a huge part in the movie and stole the show in the eyes of some fans. Garfield joined Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, as their respective Spider-Men joined forces to conquer a gang of Multiverse-hopping villains from different cinematic franchises. The rest is, as they say, history.

These days, Garfield is more than happy to speak openly about his role in the ambitious Marvel blockbuster. Of course, getting Garfield to don the spandex again wasn't an easy task for Marvel. As the only live-action Spider-Man of the 21st century not to receive his own trilogy of films, the actor certainly had some unfinished business as the friendly neighborhood arachnid superhero. For a while, though, he was of two minds about returning to the world of web-slinging.