Beloved Johnny Depp Character Getting A New Spin-Off

There were many years where moviegoers simply could not visit the movie theater without seeing Johnny Depp on a poster, in a trailer, or in a prominent role in the very movie they were watching. Indeed, from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise to the "Fantastic Beasts" films, Depp was a bonafide sensation in Hollywood for many decades.

Although some of the actor's first jobs in 1984's "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and 1986's "Platoon" were humble enough, it didn't take him long to explode onto the Hollywood scene with a staying force. Depp received rave reviews for his role as the title characters in 1990's "Edward Scissorhands" and 1993's "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." Only eleven years later, the actor received his first Academy Award nomination for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." He subsequently received two additional Oscar nominations for leading roles in 2004's "Finding Neverland" and 2005's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (via IMDb).

However, ask any moviegoer the last time they saw Depp on screen and they'll probably have to think about it for a while. Depp infamously left his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the "Fantastic Beasts" film series in November 2020 and has struggled to find work in Hollywood following accusations of domestic violence voiced by his ex-wife, "Aquaman" star Amber Heard. Although Depp hasn't starred in a hit feature in quite a while, his IMDb profile suggests he isn't completely out of the acting game. In fact, according to a new report from Variety, Depp has plans for his next role in an animated series.