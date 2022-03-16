Daredevil Season 4 Could Bring Some Massive Changes According To Charlie Cox

Marvel Studios is in a very different era than it was when the first three seasons of "Daredevil" were produced. Not only is the studio actively creating new TV series for Disney+ right now, but it's also making to make sure that all of the platform's Marvel shows are deeply connected to the MCU's films in a way that "Daredevil" never truly was. However, does that automatically mean "Daredevil" Season 4 would have to be wildly different than its predecessors? According to Charlie Cox, the answer to that question might end up being a bit more nuanced than fans think.

"I don't think it makes sense to pick up where we left off," Cox said during a recent appearance at the 2022 Middle East Film and Comic-Con (via Total Film). The actor added that he thinks "Daredevil" Season 4 would probably begin "a few years" after the show's Season 3 finale and went on to say that he thinks the series would still be similar to the one fans know and love but "re-imagined" and "slightly different." In a fun nod to comic book fans, Cox also said, "Do you know what I texted my friends when I found out this was all happening? 'Born again.'"

The latter comment is a reference to "Daredevil: Born Again," a famous comic book storyline that revolves around Kingpin discovering Daredevil's secret identity and leading a full campaign to ruin Matt Murdock's life. It's an incredibly dark story, which forces one to wonder whether Marvel Studios would ever be willing to actually incorporate elements of it into one of its Disney+ TV shows.

But even if "Daredevil" Season 4 doesn't end up being as dark as "Born Again," the story is still a strong example of the many different ways superhero tales can be told, which is probably why Cox referenced it in the first place.