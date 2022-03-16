Alexandra Shipp's Big Screen Hopes For X-Men's Storm And Following In Halle Berry's Footsteps - Exclusive

In "X-Men: Apocalypse," Shipp's Storm is just coming into her powers and hasn't yet joined the X-Men. It's exhilarating to watch the character learn to use her powers on screen, but the role holds a special place in Shipp's heart for a very specific reason. "It was really exciting to play a role that Halle Berry played only because she is my acting idol," Shipp revealed. "When I think about when I first moved to Los Angeles to be an actor, my mom told me to find someone that I admired and try and do what they did. I definitely did that with Halle, and I did soap operas and modeling and things like that. To be able to play Storm was really huge for me. It felt like the universe was telling me that I was on the right path."

While Shipp appreciated her time as Storm, talk that the X-Men may be rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has her hoping someone new will get a chance to embody the character. "As for doing it again in the future, I would love to see a woman of darker complexion play Storm, personally," Shipp confessed. "It's time that the studios give the audience what they want."

Shipp can currently be seen in "Asking For It," which is now playing in select theaters and available for rental and purchase on digital and video on demand.