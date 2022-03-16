Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins On Disney And Pixar's Openness To Turning Red's Discussion Of Magical Puberty - Exclusive

Pixar's "Turning Red" breaks the mold in several refreshing ways. For starters, it has a woman-led creative team helmed by director and co-writer Domee Shi. She's joined by Julia Cho, who also wrote the screenplay, as well as Sarah Streicher with a "Story By" credit. Last but not least, there's Lindsey Collins as producer. The result is a far more empathetic film than we typically see in a major Hollywood tentpole that focuses on the changing dynamic between a 13-year-old girl and her mother.

It's not like other kids' films you'd see in theaters even today. The film has frank, open discussions about menstruation and using pads. It's not often you get a movie about what girls experience going through puberty, and even though the plot centers on how Mei Ling (Rosalie Chiang) turns into a giant red panda, it's honestly one of the most down-to-earth and relatable projects Disney has ever done.

Since it is such a groundbreaking film, it's only natural to wonder how open Pixar and Disney were about such a project beforehand. According to Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins in an exclusive interview with Looper, the studios were far more open to the idea than one would imagine.