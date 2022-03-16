Harley Quinn Season 3 Just Cast James Gunn In The Perfect Role

While in attendance at SXSW, Schumacker spilled the beans revealing that James Gunn will be starring as himself opposite the likes of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and King Shark (Ron Funches), doing what he does best. Yes, that's right — Gunn is playing himself, and it only gets better from there.

Making sure not to give anything away about how much he'll be present, the co-creator revealed the fictional version of Gunn will be "directing a movie about Thomas Wayne." Just how that will see Harley and co. get into the mix to presumably cause a fair bit of chaos has yet to be revealed, but given Gunn's prominence in the now revitalized DC franchise, here's hoping it's more than just a split-second cameo.

Admittedly, the director — who has dabbled in both Marvel and DC worlds — has enough on his plate as it is. Not only is he taking his final trip with Peter Quill and company in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," he's also lined up to be revisiting "Peacemaker" in a second season, as well as another mystery DC project. Might his time with Thomas Wayne in "Harley Quinn" be a tease of just that? Who knows? We'll have to wait and see when Harley gets back into action later this year.