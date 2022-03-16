Harley Quinn Season 3 Just Cast James Gunn In The Perfect Role
Of all the various successes from the DC universe, one surprise hit has been the animated series and ever-so-adult take on Harley Quinn in the aptly titled, well... "Harley Quinn." The show saw the iconic antihero (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) ditch her ex (and very bad) boyfriend, the Joker, and go it alone. Created by Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Dean Lorey, the series is now headed into its third season and will look to be earning the added star power of Warner Bros.' recent DC savior, James Gunn.
The director of "The Suicide Squad" and all-round excellent HBO Max spin-off "Peacemaker" has been confirmed by Schumacker to be making an appearance in Quinn's ongoing adventures that'll be laced with carnage and a healthy dose of profanity. As revealed by Slashfilm, the co-creator of the show let slip that the director will be stepping into a role so perfectly suited for Gunn, there's frankly no one else on this planet that could handle it better than he ... that is, unless there's another James Gunn we're not aware of.
James Gunn will be playing himself in the third season of Harley Quinn
While in attendance at SXSW, Schumacker spilled the beans revealing that James Gunn will be starring as himself opposite the likes of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and King Shark (Ron Funches), doing what he does best. Yes, that's right — Gunn is playing himself, and it only gets better from there.
Making sure not to give anything away about how much he'll be present, the co-creator revealed the fictional version of Gunn will be "directing a movie about Thomas Wayne." Just how that will see Harley and co. get into the mix to presumably cause a fair bit of chaos has yet to be revealed, but given Gunn's prominence in the now revitalized DC franchise, here's hoping it's more than just a split-second cameo.
Admittedly, the director — who has dabbled in both Marvel and DC worlds — has enough on his plate as it is. Not only is he taking his final trip with Peter Quill and company in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," he's also lined up to be revisiting "Peacemaker" in a second season, as well as another mystery DC project. Might his time with Thomas Wayne in "Harley Quinn" be a tease of just that? Who knows? We'll have to wait and see when Harley gets back into action later this year.