Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Part 2 Trailer Goes Nuclear
"The Walking Dead" may be on its final season, but with a slew of spinoffs already out there and in the works, fans won't have to say goodbye to the zombie apocalypse any time soon.
"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" has shown what this bleak landscape is like through the lens of younger characters. Meanwhile, AMC is hard at work expanding the universe with numerous spinoffs based on popular characters in the works. There's the spinoff that will center on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) and another one that will focus on the unlikely pairing of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), which already has the title of "Isle of the Dead."
There's already proof-positive these spinoffs can work well and develop fan-followings all on their own, as "Fear the Walking Dead" is currently on its seventh season with it already being renewed for Season 8 (via Deadline). But before we get ahead of ourselves, there's still the final half of Season 7 to get through, and a new teaser promises an epic conclusion to the season that will provide all of the same great zombie action audiences have come to expect.
A whole new world of fear opens up
When we last left off "Fear the Walking Dead," Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was considering joining Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), but after she learns that Strand was the one who killed Will (Gus Halper), she's out for blood. It looks like that quest for vengeance hasn't subsided between the two sections. At one point in the trailer, Alicia appears to tell Strand, "In one way or another, you won't be running this place after today."
Aside from that, the trailer teases all of the horror and action set pieces fans have had the pleasure of witnessing over the years on "Fear the Walking Dead." There are plenty of great zombie kills throughout the trailer, which are made all the more satisfying, seeing how the undead look worse for wear. It's clear after years in the apocalypse, which included a nuclear blast, the zombies have been impacted more than ever, making them gruesome and more terrifying than what we've seen out of any "Walking Dead" property.
With plenty more "Fear the Walking Dead" on the way, you won't want to miss the second installment of Season 7. New episodes will air on AMC starting on April 17.