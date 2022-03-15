Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Part 2 Trailer Goes Nuclear

"The Walking Dead" may be on its final season, but with a slew of spinoffs already out there and in the works, fans won't have to say goodbye to the zombie apocalypse any time soon.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" has shown what this bleak landscape is like through the lens of younger characters. Meanwhile, AMC is hard at work expanding the universe with numerous spinoffs based on popular characters in the works. There's the spinoff that will center on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) and another one that will focus on the unlikely pairing of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), which already has the title of "Isle of the Dead."

There's already proof-positive these spinoffs can work well and develop fan-followings all on their own, as "Fear the Walking Dead" is currently on its seventh season with it already being renewed for Season 8 (via Deadline). But before we get ahead of ourselves, there's still the final half of Season 7 to get through, and a new teaser promises an epic conclusion to the season that will provide all of the same great zombie action audiences have come to expect.