Who Plays Young Luke Skywalker In Obi-Wan Kenobi?
One of the most highly anticipated projects coming out in 2022 is the series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," set to debut on Disney+. The show will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy as the titular Jedi. It will take place years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith," with Obi-Wan continuing to keep an eye on young Luke Skywalker, all while avoiding the watchful eye of the Inquisitors. Now that fans finally received their first look at the series via the trailer, we now have even more answers as to what to expect out of the show.
However, with answers also come questions, such as what capacity will Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) appear in the series? And will Darth Maul make an appearance at all? Ahead of the show's release, we've learned a little bit more about the upcoming series courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.
According to the publication's sources, Darth Maul was initially set to appear in the series but was cut due to creative changes. The article also reveals who the child actor portraying young Luke Skywalker will be. And no, they won't use advanced technology to superimpose Mark Hamill's face onto a child's body.
Grant Feely will play young Luke Skywalker
Judging from the trailer, it would seem that Luke Skywalker is roughly seven or eight years old during the events of "Obi-Wan Kenobi." It's unclear how big of a role Luke will have in a series. We only see one shot of him in the trailer, and that could very well be it. Either way, it's an immense honor to play a character with a legacy like Luke, and this time around, he'll be portrayed by Grant Feely, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
He's a young actor who's just starting out. According to his IMDb page, he only has one other credit to his name: a 2021 episode of "Creepshow" for the "Time Out" segment.
What's more intriguing is the idea reported in the same article that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" underwent extensive editing when Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau had concerns over the show being too similar to "The Mandalorian." In this theoretical version, Darth Vader was absent from the proceedings while Darth Maul was hunting for Obi-Wan and Luke.
No matter what version of the show we wind up with, it's bound to be a good time in a galaxy far, far away. And Grant Feely's star will only rise further once "Obi-Wan Kenobi" comes out on Disney+ on May 25.