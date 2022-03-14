Who Plays Young Luke Skywalker In Obi-Wan Kenobi?

One of the most highly anticipated projects coming out in 2022 is the series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," set to debut on Disney+. The show will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy as the titular Jedi. It will take place years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith," with Obi-Wan continuing to keep an eye on young Luke Skywalker, all while avoiding the watchful eye of the Inquisitors. Now that fans finally received their first look at the series via the trailer, we now have even more answers as to what to expect out of the show.

However, with answers also come questions, such as what capacity will Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) appear in the series? And will Darth Maul make an appearance at all? Ahead of the show's release, we've learned a little bit more about the upcoming series courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication's sources, Darth Maul was initially set to appear in the series but was cut due to creative changes. The article also reveals who the child actor portraying young Luke Skywalker will be. And no, they won't use advanced technology to superimpose Mark Hamill's face onto a child's body.