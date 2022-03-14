The Walking Dead's Showrunner Explains That Shocking Stephanie Twist

First, Kang explained why Max began broadcasting on the radio in the first place–something that's strictly forbidden in the Commonwealth. "I think that legitimately Max was feeling adrift," Kang explained. "She feels like her job doesn't quite express who she is, that feeling that a lot of us have at various points in our lives. She was looking for something more, wishing for adventure. She has this mind that is bent towards engineering and just geeky things like Eugene. And so she makes this radio and starts calling out."

Kang pointed out that it was Mercer's decision to have Shira pretend to be Stephanie, not Max's. Having to watch Eugene and another woman have a relationship was confusing and painful for Max. "I think Max would've been ready to try to meet Eugene if he ever made it in the gates but there's no guarantee that was going to happen," Kang continued. "And instead, she sees there's this person walking around pretending to be her, and that's very scary. And so for Max, she's been existing in this state of, 'What is even happening? Am I actually in danger? Does somebody know that that was actually me? I should keep my head down because my brother's saying so. He seems to be happy with her.'"

In the end, Max finally revealed herself to Eugene only after the fake Stephanie, aka Shira, went missing. "For Max, she's just baffled and scared and is waiting for the right time to emerge," Kang concluded. "And when she starts seeing these posters for this Stephanie character has gone missing, it's like, "Okay, well, something has shifted, and so maybe now is my time to step forward."