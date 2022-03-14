Alexandra Shipp's Biggest Wishes For What People Take Away From Asking For It - Exclusive

"Asking For It" presents an entertaining fantasy of a well-trained gang of women vigilantes, but it also addresses real issues. Shipp observed that this is one way art can make people consider issues they might otherwise turn away from.

"What I'm hoping is that by having this film, we shine a light on something that is usually swept under the rug," Shipp shared. "Sex trafficking, the women being assaulted at colleges, we talk about these things and nothing happens. What I love about art, television and film in particular since it's my side of the coin, is that we can tell these stories and not make it feel like we're preaching. People can see these things, they can see these situations, and they're able to make the decision for themselves."

In fact, Shipp revealed she's often felt the movies she's appeared in have helped move the needle on key social issues. "We can affect social change through representation," Shipp stated. "I really do believe that TV and film have the opportunity to do that. I've felt that on many occasions, whether it was with 'Love, Simon' or 'tick, tick...BOOM!,' and really asking the questions and allowing your audience to create the answers."

Asking For It is now playing in select theaters and available for rental and purchase on digital and video on demand.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).