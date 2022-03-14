You Won't Believe Who Nic Cage Wants To Play In A Sequel To The Batman

At the South by Southwest premiere of Cage's new film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Cage was asked by Fox 7 Austin if there were any roles he's always wanted to play. His first answer, though not Batman-related, is still interesting: Captain Nemo of Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea," with which Cage says he shares an affinity for the ocean.

Cage as Nemo is an exciting enough prospect, but his next answer is the real jackpot. He says he hasn't yet seen "The Batman" but is excited to take it in, and that he already has a Batman villain lined up in his creative sights for a sequel: Egghead.

Batman fans know that Egghead was originally created for the 1966 "Batman" TV series, on which he was memorably played by Vincent Price as a bald lunatic obsessed with both eggs and egg puns. But Cage says he can make the character "absolutely terrifying," a nod to the dark and often horrific tone established by "The Batman."

While Egghead probably isn't very high up on WB's prospects for future big-screen Batman villains, it might not be wise to bet against the prospect of Cage making this particular dream come true. For that reason, a sequel to "The Batman" featuring Cage as Egghead is definitely something to get egg-cited about.