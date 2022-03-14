Doctor Strange 2 Producer Confirms What We Always Suspected About The MCU's Most Powerful Character
Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has had an interesting journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, and it's only going to ramp up when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" arrives in theaters on May 6. Fans last saw the Master of the Mystic Arts in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where he helps Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after his alter-ego is revealed to the world. But the sorcerer casts a spell that cracks open the multiverse, an act that will present endless possibilities for the MCU going forward.
The "Doctor Strange" sequel is being directed by Sam Raimi, who is perhaps best known for bringing the "Evil Dead" franchise to life in 1981, as well as helming 2002's "Spider-Man" with Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger. Since the Cumberbatch-led sequel has some "scary sequences in it," according to Kevin Feige (via Collider), bringing Raimi on board was an excellent choice by Marvel Studios.
But Doctor Strange won't be alone as he faces the horrors of the multiverse. He'll be joined by Wong (Benedict Wong), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and the Scarlet Witch herself: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). One of the movie's producers recently opened up about the sequel, and shined a light on what the movie might confirm about the Scarlet Witch.
Doctor Strange 2 will feature a very powerful Scarlet Witch
Based on recent comments by one of the film's producers, it seems that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" may put to rest one of the biggest fan debates regarding the MCU: which of its many heroes is the most powerful. The "WandaVision" series on Disney+ establishes that Wanda has more power than she knows about, which is why Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) goes after her in the first place. It's also the reason the series sees her officially evolving into the Scarlet Witch.
While speaking to Empire Magazine about the upcoming film, "Multiverse Of Madness" producer Richie Palmer said, "I don't know who's more powerful than Wanda." Her skills are relatively limitless, as she's seen using the mystical book, the Darkhold, at the end of the Disney+ series. But it seems that there's the possibility that she could face some competition from Doctor Strange, as Palmer went on to add, "Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie."
The sequel is clearly going to have a lot on its plate, since it'll also introduce different versions of Doctor Strange, bring Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) back, and possibly feature an appearance from Patrick Stewart's Professor X. The film is clearly going to keep Marvel fans on their toes, and it'll be interesting to see how it shapes the MCU going forward.