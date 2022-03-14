Doctor Strange 2 Producer Confirms What We Always Suspected About The MCU's Most Powerful Character

Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has had an interesting journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, and it's only going to ramp up when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" arrives in theaters on May 6. Fans last saw the Master of the Mystic Arts in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where he helps Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after his alter-ego is revealed to the world. But the sorcerer casts a spell that cracks open the multiverse, an act that will present endless possibilities for the MCU going forward.

The "Doctor Strange" sequel is being directed by Sam Raimi, who is perhaps best known for bringing the "Evil Dead" franchise to life in 1981, as well as helming 2002's "Spider-Man" with Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger. Since the Cumberbatch-led sequel has some "scary sequences in it," according to Kevin Feige (via Collider), bringing Raimi on board was an excellent choice by Marvel Studios.

But Doctor Strange won't be alone as he faces the horrors of the multiverse. He'll be joined by Wong (Benedict Wong), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and the Scarlet Witch herself: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). One of the movie's producers recently opened up about the sequel, and shined a light on what the movie might confirm about the Scarlet Witch.