Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Is Coming Sooner Than You Might Think
Those wheels on the Marvel Cinematic Universe just keep on turning. With only a few weeks to go until the debut of Oscar Isaac's "Moon Knight," already word is out regarding another Disney+ show that is coming back for a second round. That animated anthology series that gave us Star-Lord T'Challa, Captain Carter, and Party Thor is a great introduction to the myriad parallel realities of the Marvel multiverse. That multiverse will continue to expand, as it was confirmed near the end of the first season that a second was already in the offing.
As it turns out, Jeffrey Wright's Uatu will be spinning out new tales sooner than we even expected, as confirmed by real-life Watcher, series writer A.C. Bradley. Rather than an official announcement from the top dogs at Marvel and a fancy press release, Bradley took to Twitter and posited the question, what if we saw it in 2022, instead? While not exactly straightforward, the implications of that tweet are obvious.
Season 2 of What If...? is coming in 2022
Following a report from The Direct, Bradley confirmed on social media that Marvel's "What If...?" wasn't far off: "See you later this year, kids!"
The tweet follows from the production brief released at the Disney Investor Meeting (that gave us that awesome "Obi-Wan Kenobi" teaser), which included a second season of the show as part of the streaming service's Marvel slate along with the likes of "She-Hulk" and "Ms. Marvel." What's interesting about this season of "What If..?" is just how it will impact the rest of the MCU.
Following the second trailer of "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," it became clear that Strange Supreme, introduced in the first season of "What If...?" would be making an appearance in the live-action film. With that in mind, it's entirely possible that we'll be seeing more of the strange variants from "What If...?" turning up in bigger chapters of the MCU.
Might we see a chapter that asks "What If... Moon Knight got a better English accent?" We'll have to wait for a clearer spot on the calendar later this year to find out.