Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Is Coming Sooner Than You Might Think

Following a report from The Direct, Bradley confirmed on social media that Marvel's "What If...?" wasn't far off: "See you later this year, kids!"

The tweet follows from the production brief released at the Disney Investor Meeting (that gave us that awesome "Obi-Wan Kenobi" teaser), which included a second season of the show as part of the streaming service's Marvel slate along with the likes of "She-Hulk" and "Ms. Marvel." What's interesting about this season of "What If..?" is just how it will impact the rest of the MCU.

Following the second trailer of "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," it became clear that Strange Supreme, introduced in the first season of "What If...?" would be making an appearance in the live-action film. With that in mind, it's entirely possible that we'll be seeing more of the strange variants from "What If...?" turning up in bigger chapters of the MCU.

Might we see a chapter that asks "What If... Moon Knight got a better English accent?" We'll have to wait for a clearer spot on the calendar later this year to find out.